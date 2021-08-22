By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The ECOWAS Commission has expressed, worry over unsustainable practices in global food production.

This was stated by Head, Agriculture Division, ECOWAS Commission, Ernest Aubee, during an online presentation on the ‘Importance of Ecological Organic Agriculture Policies in the Transformation of West African Agriculture’, organized by Journalists Go Organic Initiative.

According to Aubee, who is also the Chairman of the Regional Ecological Organic Agriculture (EOA) Initiative for West Africa, the very base of agriculture is being destroyed with unsustainable practices.

He also pointed that agriculture being worst hit food insecurity and climate change has serious challenges as conventional agriculture currently suffers, hence has contributed proportionately to the crisis, which is made worse by climate change.

He also decried use of harmful pesticides on produce and products, and added that if there is drive to increase food security and production, let there be consideration should be given to building solid ecosystems.

He said: “Sustainable food production and food security can only be achieved through adequate ecosystem management, producers of healthy foods should also be patronised in order for them to sustain their production.

He said some of the global challenges of food production include reduction of available land for farming, due to urbanization and industrialization.

He also cited shortage of safe inputs for mass food production, ageing manpower incapable of producing enough food, and storage and post-harvest losses in developing countries.

He equally named the lack of eco-friendly technologies for easing the drudgery of manual farming, low return on investment on small and medium scale farming enterprises, and unregulated farming practices in most developing countries, posing a danger to producers, consumers and the environment.

He said that agricultural policies and programmes in Africa have undergone a lot of changes, especially in the millennial era, but that however, these changes have been a mere reflection of changes in government or administration.

“We need conducive policies that promote agro-ecological practices and food security”, he said.

He called for involvement of all stakeholders across the value chain of agroecology practitioners in planning and execution of policies.

“These policies must be open, transparent and framed within a context that is based on a consensus broad enough to guarantee continuity and freedom of expression of stakeholders’ opinions on decisions taken, “Ensuring a safe and secure food supply system that protects and improves public health.” yesterday

He said Africans should be concerned about sustainable food production that will not only feed them but also take care of the health of the people and their environment.

Vanguard News Nigeria