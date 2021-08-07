By Juliet Ebirim

Nigeria’s EbonyLife Studios and Will Packer Productions have partnered to develop an untitled project based on the Bloomberg article “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master” by Evan Ratliff.



The rights were won after a highly contested derby by several producers and is now set up at Universal Pictures.



Writer discussions are ongoing and progressing quickly. The globetrotting action thriller project is said to be a hybrid of ‘Catch Me If You Can’ and ‘Usual Suspects’. Mo Abudu will produce for EbonyLife Studios and Will Packer and James Lopez will produce through their Will Packer Productions.



Commenting on this feat, CEO of EbonyLife Studios, Mo Abudu said: “EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions – they are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences. We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi, and WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal.”



Will Packer, founder of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media also said “Ten months ago Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective.

Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga.”