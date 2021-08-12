By Peter Okutu

IN what seems to be a reprisal attack on Ezza-Benue people (Ebonyi extraction) of Otokolo in Agila, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, three persons including a six months old baby were Thursday allegedly killed by assailants from Ngbo Community of Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.

The victims were a mother, Chinasa Udeh, Ezekiel Udeh, her seven-year-old son, and Cynthia Udeh, her six-month-old child.

Recall that two persons were last Sunday allegedly attacked and killed by unknown gunmen at Okpochiri Village in Ukwagba Ngbo Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

This development was confirmed by the Town Union President of Ukwagba, Hon Eze Moses, in a telephone chat with Vanguard alleged that the victims were killed by those he described as Ezza-Benue people.

But in a swift reaction, Elders and Stakeholders of Otokolo community in Agila of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State debunked the allegation that their people masterminded the attack on Ngbo community of Ohaukwu LGA of Ebonyi State.

In a statement signed on behalf of Otokolo community by Chief Innocent Obaji Ovu, community leader, Chief Nwangwu Chukwu, elder, Chief Igwe Aluma, Elder Nwafor Osinachi Joseph, community youth, the stakeholders asserted that “We wish to make it clear before the general public that Ezza in Benue did not attack Ngbo, cannot attack and will never attack Ngbo as Ezzas have no reason to do so and very importantly, we are not attackers, we are progressive-minded people, peaceful and contemporary mindsets. We don’t have any issue with Ngbo brothers to warrant an attack.”

According to them: “We hereby bring to public notice that we the Ezza Ezekuna in Benue State totally dissociate ourselves from the demonic and senseless attack on our dear Ngbo people. We emphatically state that the accusations against Ezza Benue people are not only a blatant lie but mischievous and should be seen as a clear handiwork of enemies of progress and evil speculators who are in a futile effort to plunge the Ngbo people and their Ezza brothers into an impossible crisis.

“Also, we wish to state categorically that Ngbo and Ezza in Benue have a very cordial relationship because they have always seen themselves as one people. Should there be any attack on Ngbo people in Benue State, Ezzas will take it upon themselves because both are always considered as one, and Ezza and Ngbo understand this.

“It is important to note that Ezza and Ngbo are living in the same community in Ado LGA of Benue and have the same daily market called Nwizhamgbo market and have never had records of crisis between themselves. What the community leader of Ukwuagba was quoted to have said is very unfortunate and unstatesmanly too.

“Regrettably, however, in what would seem as an unguided reprisal attack, it is very important to bring to public notice that some gunmen from Ukwuagba in Ngbo community Ebonyi State launched an attack on Ezza people in Benue on 9th of August, 2021, at Otokolo village and killed three persons of the same family.

“We, therefore, call on Benue State Government to note the security threat on innocent Ezza people in Ado and, to investigate properly where the attack on Ngbo people usually come from as Ezza in Benue never had a hand and will never attack Ngbo people.”

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr James Oche who explained that a peace meeting was already ongoing between the parties involved called on the people of Ngbo and Otokolo community to give peace a chance as no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour and social instability.

As of the time of this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah could not pick her calls in a reaction to the ugly incident.

