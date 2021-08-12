Eat’N’Go Limited, the leading QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) operator and lead franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yoghurt in Africa, opened its new warehouse and commissary facilities in Mowe and Magboro community respectively.

As the company recently passed its goal of 150 stores across Africa, the decision to establish stronger roots in the continent is not surprising, and the Warehouse and Commissary are evidence that they are indeed here to stay. They are also a testament to the organization’s mandate to provide Africans with quality food and snacks.

The Head of Development and Project of Eat’ N’ Go, Sola Adeeko, while commenting at the event, said, “We believe in the need to establish structures that better enable us to serve our host communities. The warehouse and commissary would not only positively impact our ability to provide our customers with their favourite treats, but it would also most importantly provide jobs for the locals.”

He also added, “The Warehouse and Commissary are avenues for the company to expand, not just in production scale, but our ability to excite customers through our tasty treats nationally”.

Eat ‘N’ Go has consistently shown that they prioritise the development of members of the communities in which they operate. The scale of production that occurs in a warehouse and commissary would demand labour, and this means that indigenes of Mowe and Magboro can expect employment opportunities across the production chain as these facilities begin operation. Furthermore, Eat ‘N’ Go Limited is an environment where excellence is rewarded, so growth and training are available at any level of employment.

As the leading QSR in Africa, the effect of the Warehouse and Commissary on the quality and speed of food production would better establish the organisation as the leader in the industry. These facilities would also increase their production capacity, which would mean the organisation can create more menu items to excite customers.