By Godfrey Bivbere

The electronic truck traffic management system for the Apapa port vicinity, known as the e-call-up system has recorded a massive upsurge in users, as the system begins to stabilise.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Ltd, operators of the e-call-up platform, Temidayo Adeboye, a week after the deployment of the scheme, the number of registered truck firms rose to 2000 while the number of trucks registered went up to 50,000.

He said there was a slow start to the implementation and stabilisation of the system because only 120 operators registered for only 2000 trucks initially.

He also blamed the uncoordinated movement of export cargo to the Lagos ports for the current challenges in the implementation of the e-call-up system.

The system was introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to curb the gridlock in and around the port vicinity of Apapa, Lagos.

Adeboye said that other types of trucks have been streamlined and allocated time belts in a bid to ensure all trucks on the platform get into the ports within 24 hours of booking.

He explained that export trucks have continued to pose a major problem, challenging the entire project.

He further noted that the ease of traffic in Apapa largely depends on effective regulation of the movement of export cargo, adding that NPA should tackle the challenge by creating port export zones.

He further noted that “until we find a solution to the export problem, we cannot get to that 24-hour entry target.”

In his words, “If everybody can just do the right thing, everybody will transit within 24hours. But right now, what we are seeing is about 48 hours if it is not an export container.”

He said expectations are that the problem of corruption will be tackled once there is free flow of traffic to and from the port.

“The extortion industry in this Apapa is about a hundred million a day. That is what it used to be. If we can fix 50% of the problem, nobody can extort money from port-bound truckers”, he said.