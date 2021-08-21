By Chinedu Adonu

There was a mild drama during the stakeholders’ interactive session called by the Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress over the just-concluded ward congresses in Enugu State.

The drama started on Friday evening when one of the aggrieved members of the party, Mr Godwin Onwusi claimed that there are groups within the APC in the State, stressing that there was no result sheets in his area ‘Eke ward’ during the congress.

The claim subsequently led to a clash as microphone was snatched from him. He was subsequently allowed to continue as the appeal committee intervened.

He, however, said that for Justice and equity to return in the party, all the aggrieved party members should be invited here, stressing that the party needs unity to win election in the state.

According to him, “As everybody is talking about peace, all we need is to bring all APC on board. The congress have some ripples on it an we have to tell ourselves the truth. The result sheets did not get to the wards. Like what happened in my own ward, Eke ward; they snatched the microphone from him”.

Earlier, the committee chairman, Hon Ben Mikko urged all the aggrieved members to sheath their sword, stressing that the committee would attend to all petitions submitted to them.

Hon Mikko, while calling for cooperation of everybody and unity of party as a family, disclosed that opposition would not help them to win election.

“We came here for reconciliation and to make peace. Any aggrieved member should sheath his or her sword. We need everybody’s cooperation. We appeal to you that your response will be same. Our report is going to capture the essence of state of our supporters and stakeholders. We can not continue to remain in opposition.

“In every political process there must be grievances and these are grievances which we are appealing to all party members to see it not as quarrel but as normal political process and that it should heal and come together as one. We need each other more than any other thing.

“Grievances are what we are looking into as people have made mistakes. We are here to heal all the wounds, because nobody is perfect. We have received petitions and the grievances are known”, He said.

In a closing remark, Former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, commended the committee and party members for a successful interactive session.

Chief Nnamdi expressed satisfaction over what he called new APC in Enugu State, stressing that he is confidence of winning election in Enugu State.

READ ALSO: Benue APC crisis worsens as Peace Corps CG retrieves car from party Chair

“I am very impressed the way you all comported yourselves before the appeal committee. APC member home and outside are anxious of winning election in the state. Party leadership has fails us. If a leader failed to deliver in what he is expected of, he will be laid off his duty.

“There is no way we can guarante perfection in all the 260 wards in the state. If 10 wards out of the 260 were not done well, it means the congress was successful. If the people that speaks here agree that it went well in their wards except one descending voice, it’s a successful congress.

“With what we have now in the state, we will start winning election in Enugu. I am ashamed of coming home without winning election”, He said.

Vanguard News Nigeria