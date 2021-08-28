The final of the Dr. Abiola Oshodi Foundation football competition for 2021 has been scheduled to hold next month, Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The final of the competition would be played between Dr. Abiola Oshodi Foundation and Owo Local Government Football Council at the Owo Community Stadium, Owo, Ondo State.

The final match is part of the programme introduced by the Canada-based medical doctor to empower youths across the state particularly within Owo kingdom.

Expected at the event is the chairman of Owo Local Government Council, Samuel Adegbegi, the Chairman of the day is Engr. Dr S. A Alagha and Royal father of the day is His Imperial Majesty Oba Ajibade Gbedegesin Ogunoye lll, Olowo of Owo Kingdom.

Through the Foundation, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, a psychiatry specialist, had awarded scholarships to some students in post-primary and tertiary institutions in the town.

The foundation also helped renovate and rebuild some dilapidated structures in public schools in the local government area.

Dr. Abiola Oshodi Foundation was founded basically to help underprivileged youths in the state to achieve their educational dreams.

In his contribution to stemming food Insecurity in the country, he established Triple-A and T Integrated Farms, a mechanized farm in Owo Local Government Area of the state where different crops and animals are being grown and reared respectively.