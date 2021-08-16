.

By Idowu Bankole

A former Nigerian Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has weighed in on the ongoing political crisis rocking the oil-rich Arab nation, Afghanistan.

Fani-Kayode described the takeover of Kabul the Afghan capital by the Taliban as a victory for evil over good.

Fani-Kayode noted that the implication of the Taliban’s take over will radiate through the entire region and the international community.

Recall that the US-led coalition had ousted the Taliban regime out of power twenty years ago paving the way for a US-backed civilian government.

The Taliban group, proscribed by the United States as a terrorist organization, has been against women’s right to hold a public opinion.

Reports also have it that the group is against Abortion, vaccination, Gay marriage and sciences.

Reacting to the takeover, Chief Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets noted that Islamist terrorism will take a massive boost following the Taliban reign in Afghanistan.

He said, “Twenty years after the Americans drove the Taliban out of power in Afghanistan and after spending trillions of dollars to stop them from returning, the war against Islamist terror in that country has been lost.

“Kabul has finally fallen to the Taliban and the Afghan President has fled out of the country. This is a victory of evil over good. The implications for millions of Afghans are obvious and the implications for the entire region and the international community are legion.

According to FFK, terrorism will take a massive boost as a result of the Kabul fall, stating the terror organisations across the world will have access to a huge source of finance.

“As from today Islamist terrorist groups all over the world will have massive financial, logistical and moral support from a strong Islamist Government in Afghanistan.

“Apart from that millions of Afghan men who refuse to accept the dictates of the Islamists and jihadists will be executed and millions of Afghan women and girls will be enslaved,” Hw

Two lessons can be learnt from this. Firstly we must NEVER rely on the Americans or the international community to defend our nation from the terrorists that are ravaging our land and instead we must do it ourselves.

Second, we must come together, unite, forget our differences and collectively fight and resist the scourge of Islamist terror that has plagued our land.

“May God NEVER allows Boko Haram, ISWAP, the foreign Fulani militias or any other terrorist organisation to fly their flag over our nation, take over our nation’s capital, defeat our Armed Forces and conquer Nigeria,” He wrote.

