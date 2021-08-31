Doculand Nigeria, a one-stop-shop for all business solutions in a bid to embrace the expansion has opened its new office located at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the office opening, The Executive Director, Doculand Group, Anwar Jarmakani reiterated plans of the company to add an office at Lekki and run a franchise model to expand to Port Harcourt, and other areas in Nigeria.

According to him the company has the interest to develop young talents especially through their employment scheme by training its workforce to get the best results.

Giving an instance he said, “Our branch manager at Opebi worked as an office assistant in her old role, but now is in charge of the entire operations at the branch.”

He applauded Nigerians on their response to digitalization and noted that the interest of the nation in digitalization, would provide a favourable environment for the nation to compete in the global advancement.

In relation to this, he announced the company’s interest in creating an online store.

According to the Group Marketing Manager, Franklyn Uwajuonye “Nigeria is going digital. Everyone has a smartphone and people are ordering products online at an exponential pace. We are starting an online store that would be launched soon to leverage on the available market,” he added.

The company reiterated its focus on digital printing technology which allows the printing of digital-based images directly onto a variety of media substrates. Digital files such as PDFs or desktop publishing files can be sent directly to the digital printing press to print on paper, photo paper, canvas, fabric, synthetics, cardstock, and other substrates. Digital printing requires less production time and enhancers’ personalization.

Doculand, in the past two years has recorded expansion to include stationery business, which focuses on office supplies.

A printing press was also recently opened to accommodate the large quantity of printing jobs. The firm shares its Victoria Island location with Aramex, a logistics company with the responsibility of delivering items across Africa and around the world.

Doculand, which has been in existence since October 2012, is a one-stop-shop for all business solutions. Services offered include printing, deliveries, stationary, mass printing, framing, engineering services, and others. Head, Human Resources, Doculand, Olaoluwa Odefunsho, stated that the company started with 5 employees but have grown to above 100 workforce capacity with a projection of about 500 staff in the next 3 years.