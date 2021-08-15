By Victoria Ojeme

On Monday, news filtered in, following a video that went viral about a Nigerian diplomat almost being strangled by the Indonesian immigration officials for allegedly moving in the streets without identification.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had on Tuesday summoned the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, to express the displeasure of the government over the following a video that went viral about a Nigerian diplomat almost being strangled by Indonesian immigration officials for allegedly moving in the streets without identification.

Former Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to Singapore Ambassador Ogbole Ode, said that Nigeria use to have a robust foreign policy in the 60s and 70s but over the years, the economy has deteriorated so much to drive many Nigerians outside the shores of the county especially during the dawn of democratic rule in 1999 as the standard of living is on the downward spiral.

“So, what that translates into our foreign policy posture is that our foreign policy has been on the decline in terms of formulation, execution and consequences. We are increasingly becoming irrelevant compared to the 60s and 70s,” he said.

He however, said that it was not an excuse to manhandle the Nigerian diplomat, adding that Indonesia refused to abide by the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and consular relations, which the two countries are signatory to. He said that if the Indonesian authorities do not provide satisfactory answers to this assault, much as he does not advocate a precipitate action, Nigeria must apply the same measures to Indonesia.

He noted that irrespective of the fact that some Nigerians engage in some misdemeanors and in some cases outright criminal activities, there are still very many decent Nigerians doing legitimate businesses and contributing to the development of their host communities. He however, acknowledged that those with bad behavior are bringing bad reputation to the country’s image.

Also speaking to our reporter, International Constitutional Law Expert, Livingstone Wechie, said the manhandling and torturous treatment meted on the Nigerian diplomat is a most provocative development that grossly falls short of the standard of treatment deserving of a Nigerian not to talk of a Diplomat or any other human being.

He said the situation raises too many concerns and questions about the fast degenerating state of Nigeria’s diplomatic image and value in the international plane.

He said “Nigerians abroad have continued to be subjected to extreme dehumanising conditions by people that can be described as lesser dignity characters in foreign states and this is most unfortunate. Incidentally it is not unconnected to the disdainful treatment that Nigerians and indeed other Africans are subjected to by their home State on all fours. It has become normal that the way a state treats her citizens is a mirror and a reflection of how foreign states will treat such citizens.

“However, the action in Indonesia against the Nigerian Diplomat as shown in the viral gory video is a clear breach of Articles 29 and 30 of Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”.

Article 29 provides that the person of a diplomatic agent shall be inviolable. He shall not be liable to any form of arrest or detention. The receiving State shall treat him with due respect, and shall take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on his person, freedom or dignity.

Article 30 provides that the private residence of a diplomatic agent shall enjoy the same inviolability and protection as the premises of the mission. His papers, correspondence and, except as provided in paragraph 3 of article 31, his property, shall likewise enjoy inviolability.

Wechie noted that the combined effect of Articles 29 and 30 is that the right of the Nigerian diplomatic agent, his property, premises and documents have breached, as well as his right of inviolability and immunity, adding that these are grave international and diplomatic crimes both against the diplomat and the Nigerian state.

He called on the Nigerian government to wake from her slumber beyond the usual rhetoric to impose strong sanctions against Indonesian government to protest these growing and escalating injustices.

“If the Indonesian authorities can show such reluctance in quickly bringing those Immigration officials to justice then it is left for Nigerian authorities to express faith in its diplomatic rights and privileges by imposing serious and far- reaching restrictions on them.

“Until the Nigerian state begins to show some strength and take steps to assert itself with a view to ensure the respect of its Sovereignty and international Diplomatic rights, more treacherous states like Indonesia will continue to undermine the diplomatic and consular potentials and encroach on Nigeria’s profile,” he said.

Mr Wale Desmond who also spoke to Vanguard said that, ‘ this is a wake up call for all the diplomat out there.

” Many Nigerians have been killed for no reason on the shores of this country and all we hear from the Federal government is that, those are lazy youths.

“If a diplomat is been beaten like this, what do you think will be done to a non diplomat. There are so many Nigerians that have died without a trace even those with trace, the Federal government is yet to give us an explanation.

“Right now, Nigeria Foreign policy is not in existence. If not, a country with a foreign policy, would have taking an action in forty eight hours.

The Nigerian government also requested that the Indonesian government take severe and appropriate sanction against the immigration officials that were involved in the act of brazen criminality.

The Ministry also assured that all the necessary steps will be taken to rigorously and robustly defend the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians anywhere in the world.

“And we call on you all to be patient and calm as we get fully to the bottom of this for our ambassador to arrive and for consultations to take place and we assure you that an appropriate response will be forthcoming,” Onyeama added.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria has tendered an apology over the incident and assured that authorities in his country will take steps to address the issue.