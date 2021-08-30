.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 35 people have died while 150 are now hospitalized after two days of reported case Diarrhoea which broke out in Gwoza town of Borno state between Saturday and Sunday.

Prior to this development, Commissioner for Health, Borno state, Hon Juliana Bitrus last week exclusively revealed and confirmed the reported few cases in Hawul, Kaga, and the latest one in Gwoza Local Government Areas which a reported case was recorded officially on Monday (Yesterday).

She said, in Hawul communities, 8 people died of the disease, while two others also died in Kaga.

She added that, in Pulka town of Gwoza local government area, 1 person died with 23 others infected and are currently receiving treatment.

Professor Ibrahim Bulama, Executive Chairman of the Council who disclosed this on Monday at the presentation of Demands of Border Communities in Borno State Multi-purpose Hall, Government House in Maiduguri called on both the Federal and Borno State Governments to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of his Local Government to curtail any spread of the disease to other areas.

Presenting the demands of 10 Local Governments areas bordering the neighbouring countries, Professor Ibrahim Bulama said all of them are devoid of social amenities such as electricity, clean water supply, motorable roads, health facilities security protection and others.

He said because of the lack of these amenities, communities at the border are subjected to hardship and forced to travel to the neighbouring countries in search of these services.

Professor Bulama further said that the Security system at the borders should be strengthened because the movement of Foreign nationals into Borno is at an alarming rate pointing out that the easy movement is facilitated by the nature of the porous border which facilitates the smuggling of arms and ammunition, hard drugs and other unwanted goods.

The Gwoza LGA Chairman pointed out that the provision of security personnel and gadgets to man all borders is very important as insurgents take the advantage of lack of security personnel and porosity of our border to perpetuate their evil activities against the people of Borno State.

He said the provision of Hospitals, schools, clinics, roads, electricity, water supply and recreational facilities will invariably prevent our people from travelling to neighbouring countries for medical treatment and other things while young men and women will not be attracted to urban cities for green pasture as well as denying criminals space to conduct their evil things.

