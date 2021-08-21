There was a growing sense of desperation at Kabul’s airport on Friday as people crowded into the civilian and military parts of the facility in an effort to escape the country following its takeover by the Islamist Taliban and, more importantly, before Western forces depart.

Meanwhile, a report compiled for the United Nations warned that the Taliban is conducting targeted searches for supposed collaborators with the former regime – despite assurances by the radical Islamist group that it would not carry out reprisals.

Amid the chaos and confusion, two German citizens were wounded on their way to the airport, a government spokesperson said. One was hit by gunfire.

Hundreds of people were crowding around the civilian entrance to the airport, located at a large roundabout, trying to enter the compound, witnesses told dpa.

Taliban fighters fired guns into the air and cracked whips to drive people away.

A video clip went viral on social media showing a baby being handed over a wall of barbed wire to US military personnel from a crowd of people. A soldier grabbed the baby by the right arm and handed it to colleagues.

A spokesperson for the US Marines said that the soldier in the video was a member of one of their units. The baby was taken to a medical station on the compound and was being treated there by health personnel.

When asked, the spokesperson did not comment further on the circumstances of the scene, such as what happened to the child’s parents.

Kabul’s airport has a civilian and a military section. As the Taliban controls and blocks access to the civilian airport, people were also trying to enter the military section.

Pressure is growing partly due to the United States’ deadline to complete the withdrawal of its troops by August 31. Other countries rushing to evacuate their citizens in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover depend on the support and security provided by US forces.

US President Joe Biden said that the evacuation flights from Kabul had been temporarily interrupted to process the arrival of people trying to leave the country. Flights were already resumed, Biden added.

According to the president, since the start of the evacuation mission on August 14, around 13,000 people have been flown out. In the past 24 hours, 5,700 people have been evacuated, according to the White House.

Biden promised all US citizens in Afghanistan who are willing to leave the country will be brought home. When asked, the US president said the promise also applied to Afghans who had supported the US mission in Afghanistan.

The US was also trying to bring as many endangered Afghans as possible to safety, for example those who had worked for aid organizations.

Biden did not comment on whether the evacuation mission could be extended beyond August 31. He said he assumed that the evacuations could be completed by then, but would make a decision on that later.

Thousands have attempted to flee Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power on Sunday, fearful of retribution.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s top sport authority confirmed the death of a young footballer who fell from a US aircraft in an attempt to escape.

Zaki Anwari, a 19-year old player in Afghanistan’s national youth football team “has lost his life in a tragic accident,” the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports posted on Facebook late on Thursday.

Several members of the former Afghan government have disappeared, according to a local media report.

Abdul Wali Wahidzai, the former governor of Laghman, and Lotfullah Kamram, the former police chief of the province, surrendered to the Taliban five days ago, but they are still in Taliban custody, relatives said, according to Tolo news outlet.

Mohammad Hashem Ghalji, the former police chief of Ghazni, is also missing, the report said.

According to the report, the Taliban had mapped the whereabouts of individuals they wanted to arrest before seizing major cities.

The report says the Western focus on repatriation efforts is allowing the Taliban to target Afghans and warns of a lockdown of the outer perimeter of Kabul in the coming days.

It cites the possibility of public executions as a worst-case scenario, as well as a possible targeting of Westerners critical of the Taliban.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has accused the Taliban of gruesomely massacring nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Ghazni province last month.

“The cold-blooded brutality of these killings is a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring,” Amnesty’s secretary general, Agnes Callamard, said in a statement released on Thursday.

NATO foreign ministers met on Friday and “expressed deep concerns about reports of serious human rights violations and abuses across Afghanistan.”

In a statement, NATO said it immediate task is to continue safe evacuations and called on all parties in Afghanistan to “work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government was ready to meet Taliban officials about the country’s future, citing Ankara’s cultural and economic ties in Afghanistan.

“We had talks with Taliban before … If they knock on our door, we will open and talk again,” Erdogan said in Istanbul.

Turkey can not turn a blind eye to “brotherly” Afghan people and abandon Turkish investments in this country, Erdogan added.

