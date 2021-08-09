.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has said the Delta State University law 1998 (Amendment) Bill 2021 and other four Bills recently assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would deepen the tenets of democracy in the State.

The other Bills were Delta State Printing and Publishing Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission (Establishment etc.) Bill, 2021; Delta State House of Assembly Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2021 and Delta State Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2021.

Oborevwori who spoke to newsmen shortly after presenting the Bills to the Governor for his assent said the passage of the Bills was to deepen tenets of democracy in the State.

The Speaker who was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Ochor and other principal officers, said; “the aim of the Delta State University Law, 1998 (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is to transfer the Faculty of Agriculture, Management Sciences and Environmental Sciences at Anwai campus to the main campus to Abraka for ease of administration of the Delta State University, Abraka”.

On the Delta State Printing and Publishing Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Speaker said; “this Bill seeks to increase the tenure of the Chairman and Members of the Printing and Publishing Corporation from two years to three years subject to the pleasure of the Governor for better service delivery.

“Owing to the Memorandum of Action signed by all the stakeholders for the implementation of the financial autonomy granted to the State Legislature, it became expedient to repeal the Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission Law, 2013 and enact the Delta State House of Assembly Service Law, 2021, in conformity with the reality of the financial autonomy for State Legislatures.

“The Delta State House of Assembly Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2021, is indeed a testimony of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment to the doctrine of separation of powers for the three Arms of Government.

“The passage of this Bill is in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration No.4) Act, 2017, and the Memorandum of Action signed by the Governors Forum and all the stakeholders for the implementation of the financial autonomy granted to State Legislatures.

“The Delta State Judiciary Fund Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2021, has the same objective with the House of Assembly Fund Management Bill. Both Bills are offshoot of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration No.4) Act, 2017, and the Memorandum of Action signed by the Governors Forum and all the stakeholders for the implementation of the financial autonomy granted to the State Legislatures and Judiciary”.