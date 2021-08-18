L-R : Chief Felix Akpona, HRM, Monday Obukohwo Whisky and others

By Paul Olayemi

The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Monday Obukohwo Whiskey the Udurhe 1, has called for the strengthening of vigilante groups and other forms of community policing in the state so as to complement police effort in battling insecurity.

The monarch who spoke at the palace on Wednesday afternoon while presenting a Sienna bus bought by popular Idjerhe Chief, Felix Akpona for the IDJERHE Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps, said “tackling insecurity will be better if you have one or two people from the community, it’s important to encourage them because they know the terrain, the police are here to do professional job but our people are here to ensure that our peace is permanent”

While appreciating Chief Akpona for the donation, Udurhie called for proper coordination and communication between the vigilante groups in the State and security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the State and called on all Idjerhe indigenes home and in diaspora to emulate the donation by the Chief, as it is important to bring peace and security to the kingdom, a pact that his tenure is geared towards ensuring in Idjerhe.

Meanwhile Chief Felix Akpona has said he was motivated to buy a vehicle for Idjerhe Anti Cult group because he wants indigenes to stop migrating to develop other towns rather than the community “if there is security there will be peace”

Akpona said the Community Anti Cult group approached him sometime in January for a vehicle and as a man who was into security in the United States, the smart choice was the purchase of the vehicle, he however called on all Idjerhe youths to embrace work adding that crime does not pay.

“Let them work hard and ask for help, they should not be ashame, they can approach me, but not cash, if they want to learn vocational trade, I will gladly oblige them, you can’t come for cash everyday, it will be out of place” the Chief said.

The Second in Command in the State Anti Cult group, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ankiuri appreciated the chief for the kind gesture ” If every person should do what Chief Akpona has done, we will have no problem in carrying out our duties” he added.

The Anti Cult Zonal commander in Warri, Charles Umukoro on his part commended the efforts of the chief adding that the king is a security conscious man, he however urge others to help in their little way so as to curb crime in the State.

Others who spoke include Mrs Ochie Edith, the Deputy State Admin in the State, who said what Chief Akpona has done was rare, calling on youths in the kingdom to flee from cultism and crime and Comrade Cletus Omerhionwa, the Sapele Zonal administrative officer who said the activities of cultism has disuaded investors from the land and called on all hands to be on deck .

Those who were at the handover ceremony include Chiefs from the kingdom, representative of the police, prominent sons and daughters, of the Kingdom, the Anti Cult group, men of the vigilante and several others.