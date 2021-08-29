By Festus Ahon

South-South National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia; Chairman of UBA, Mr Tony Elumelu; President of World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Prof Obaro Ikime; Prof Grace Alele Williams; Prof Emmanuel Nwanze; Architect Charles Majoroh; Publisher of Vanguard, Mr. Sam Amuka, and nine others were, Friday night, honoured by Delta State government for their contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria.

Other awardees include Professor Joy Ogwu, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Atunyota Akpobome aka Alibaba, Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy), Ese Brume and Timipamere Akiayefa.

Chief Mukoro Mowoe, Chief James Otobo and Chief Dennis Osadebay were honoured posthumously.

Clark, Elumelu, Ovia, and Amuka were among those in the Lifetime Achievement Award category.

Speaking at the Grand Gala and Award Night held at the Events Centre, Asaba to conclude activities marking the state’s 30th anniversary celebration, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said:”After 30 years, I can boldly say it has been three decades of diversity and inclusion, of trials and triumphs, and of growth and stability”.

“As we reflected on the last 30 years, it was clear to us that celebration of this milestone would not be complete without recognizing Deltans who have made the state proud in their various fields of endeavour.

“While the public/civil servants were holding the home front, many of our own were flying the flag of the state in the national arena.

“Hence, we decided to recognize some of our distinguished sons and daughters, and to also use the opportunity to let the whole world know the invaluable contributions Deltans are making to project Nigeria.

“The list of prominent sons and daughters is by no means exhaustive. There are so many Deltans making waves in various aspects of life and across the nations of the world.

“As a government, we thought this is a good starting point and we are deeply grateful that the awardees considered it worthwhile to be here today and we thank you for giving us that honour”.

Vanguard News Nigeria