Oke Umurhohwo has felicitated with the Government and People of Delta State on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the State creation, describing the journey so far as encouraging and reinforces hope of a more prosperous future.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen by the Ughelli-born Brand Manager, congratulating the State Governor, Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, and past administrators for the monumental progress that the State has recorded so far.

“Today, our state turns 30 years, and it is a moment for us to celebrate,” Umurhohwo noted in the statement, pointing out that “This is so because, in those 30 years since creation, Delta State has experienced progress in so many ways and firmly on the path to a more prosperous future.”

The Delta State House of Assembly aspirant in 2023 acknowledged the sacrifices and foresight that gave birth to the State, noting that “under Governor Okowa administration, the State is experiencing developmental strides that fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the People.”

“Looking back at the last 30 years and the progress the State has made in almost every sector, there will no doubt, be a reason to celebrate as can be seen in every part of the State,” he said.

Oke took out time to also commend his fellow Deltans, particularly recipients of different awards put together for those who have distinguished themselves in several fields, said they should take their recognition as a challenge to do more in moving the State forward.

“To my fellow Deltans, home and abroad, who have maintained a good image for our dear State, I give a big kudos to us all,” he said.

“For those of us who are considered for one award or the other, I say a big congratulation to you and must impress on you that this is more of a challenge for you to do more and bring more glory to the state.

“Once more, I say a happy 30th anniversary to our dear state and the only home we know.”