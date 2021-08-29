.

…as Osadebay, Otobo, Mowoe receive posthumous awards

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

PUBLISHER of the Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu, Chief Edwin Clark, Chairman of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia, Chairman of UBA, Mr Tony Elumelu, President of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof Obaro Ikime, Prof Grace Alele Williams, Prof Emmanuel Nwanze, Architect Charles Majoroh and nine others were Friday night, honoured by the Delta State Government for their contributions to the development of the state and Nigeria.

Other awardees were Professor Joy Ogwu, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Atunyota Akpobome (a.k.a Alibaba), Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy), Ese Brume and Timipamere Akiayefa. While Chief Mukoro Mowoe, Chief James Otobo and Chief Dennis Osadebay were honoured posthumously.

The Vanguard Newspaper Publisher, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu bagged the Lifetime Achievement Award as a Media guru. Mr Tony Elumelu, Mr Jim Ovia and Chief Edwin Clark were among those in the Lifetime Achievement Award category. Some others were honoured in the category of Academia and Sports, while some others were for recognition.

Speaking at the Grand Gala and Award Night at the Events Centre, Asaba to conclude activities marking the State’s 30th-anniversary celebration, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said “After 30 years, I can boldly say it has been three decades of diversity and inclusion, of trials and triumphs, and of growth and stability”.

While thanking Deltans for their support and cooperation in building a smart, strong and safe Delta, he said; “more significantly, Deltans have come to live as one big, happy family and the State has continued to forge ahead in all indices of human, physical and economic development”.

Okowa expressed gratitude to the civil servants (serving, retired or late) who made huge sacrifices to ensure the successful take-off of the State, adding that his administration was breaking new grounds in job and wealth creation through entrepreneurship development while building road and physical infrastructure of the most vital interest and impact.

The Governor said: “A classic example is the 20.28km Obotobo I – Obotobo II – Sokebolou–Yokri – Road beside the Atlantic Ocean in Burutu local government area.

“Furthermore, the riverine communities of Burutu, Oporoza, Okerenkoko and Benekrukru, amongst others, have been given a facelift with well-paved roads, while most urban centres are being enhanced through growth and renewal.

“As we reflected on the last thirty years, it was clear to us that celebration of this milestone would not be complete without recognizing Deltans who have made the state proud in their various fields of endeavour.

“While the public/civil servants were holding the home front, many of our own were flying the flag of the state in the national arena.

“Hence, we decided to recognize some of our distinguished sons and daughters, and to also use the opportunity to let the whole world know the invaluable contributions Deltans are making to project Nigeria”.

He said; “the list of prominent sons and daughters is by no means exhaustive”, adding that “there are so many Deltans making waves in various aspects of life and across the nations of the world.

“As a government, we thought this is a good starting point and we are deeply grateful that the awardees considered it worthwhile to be here today and we thank you for giving us that honour”.

