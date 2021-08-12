By Jimitota Onoyume & Chancel Sunday

The Delta State Coalition for Ovie Omo-agege Political Vanguards has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Deputy Senate President, Barr Ovie Omo-agege, in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Coalition also distanced itself from the erstwhile state coordinator of the group, Chief Charles Olisa, stressing that he was on his own and his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was unfortunate for him.

This was contained in communique issue, yesterday, in Warri, sequel to an emergency meeting convened by the state executive of the Coalition, which was attended by the state APC leaders, elders, stakeholders and members of the Coalition.

The communique signed by chairman of the Coalition, Olorogun Dan Adagba, the secretary, Dr Lucky Omidih, Woman Leader, Mrs Hopelyn Ayu and four others, reads in part: “the Coalition stands to out rightly dissociate herself from Chief Charles Olisa.

“Whatever discussion or agreement Chief Olisa must have entered with Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP, he has done that on his own peril, and his defection is quite unfortunate for him.

“No state executive member sojourned with him to the PDP and no one is making plans to do so, as the Coalition’s choice for political campaign endorsement for DSP Omo-agege remains solidly unshaken.

“The Coalition also used the opportunity to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership qualities of DSP Omo-agege and the Delta APC CECPC under the leadership of Prophet Jones Erhue in position the party for 2023 by their successful conduct of the state ward congress”.

Vanguard News Nigeria