As Delta state turns 30 today, Ambassador Prayer Pemu, Special Assistant, Information, Culture and Tourism to the Governor has hailed Ifeanyi Okowa, noting that his leadership qualities is superb.

Disclosing this in a Goodwill message sent to Vanguard, Pemu rejoiced with Okowa, the Government and people of Delta State, on the 30th anniversary of our state creation.

His words:

“It is my conviction, that in years to come, the legacies of our leadership and contributions to the growth and uplifting of our dear state, will not be forgotten.

“While saluting past Governors of Delta State, who did their best to advance the course of the state, we will not fail to acknowledge the present Leadership of Gov. Okowa, whose knack for development is transforming our dear state.

I congratulate Deltans who have kept faith and also believe that our strength as a state, lies in our unity.

Happy 30th anniversary Delta State.”