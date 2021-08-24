Amori

By Emma Amaize

OGWASHI UKU- LEADER of Delta Central Senatorial District -2023 (DC-23) an Urhobo lobby group for 2023 governorship of Delta State, Chief Ighoyota Amori, has said that there was no accepted zoning arrangement on governorship by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

Amori, who led other Urhobo leaders on a consultative visit to political leaders of Aniocha South local government area, steered by former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Chris Agbobu, at Ogwashi-Uku, yesterday, said PDP leaders in the state would decide on a zoning arrangement and afterwards, anyone that goes outside it will not win any election.

READ ALSO:Delta Police arrest seven suspected criminals

The state erupted, some months ago, when Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, stated that there was no formal agreement on zoning of governorship in the state by the PDP.

Amori asserted” “We know that there is no documented zoning arrangement in Delta State. In fact, since 1999, all three senatorial districts in Delta state have always presented candidates for election and there was never any documented agreement to support any zoning.

“Some people contested just to have a title as former gubernatorial aspirants, and we cannot blame anyone for doing so”, he added.

Responding, Chief Agbobu said: “We collectively elected Senator Okowa as our leader, and part of his portfolio is that he is the leader of our great party. Whatever he decides, we will stand in solidarity with him. He is our leader and he will speak for us. Anything he says, we will do.”

Political leaders present at the meeting include a former member of the House of Representatives and currently the Director-General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Hon. Joan Onyemaechi; former member of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Anderson Mekoma; former council chairmen of Aniocha South, including Chief Zeliwe Ojeogwu, Dr. Tony Nwaka, Hon. Emmanuel Sorokwu, Chief Isaac Anwuzia, and the incumbent chairman, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike.

Also at the meeting were the PDP Chairman, Aniocha South chapter, Hon. Prince Mike Okwufulueze, local government woman leader, Hon. Lillian Okolie, Arch. Kester Ifeadi and Mr. A.C Okocha.