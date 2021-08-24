.

LEADERS and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, have said it would be ungodly to asked Delta Central Senatorial District to allow South or North Senatorial Dostrict to go for governor come 2023 having waited for 16 years.

Former Minister of Agriculture and Defence, Chief Chris Agbobu stated this while speaking on behalf of the leaders and stakeholders when the leaders and members of the Delta Central 2023 (DC-23) lobby group paid consultative visit to them at Ogwashi-Uku.

Agbogu tasked former Governors James Ibori, Emmanuel Uduaghan and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to call for stakeholders’ meeting that would midwife a written and signed agreement for zoning of the State Governorship on senatorial districts basis.

He however, said the people of Aniocha South would only accept, support and work for any governorship aspirant of Delta Central extraction if Governor Ifeanyi Okowa direct them to do so.

He said: “we want a properly documented agreement by majority of the people so that the issue of gentleman agreement will be put to rest.

“Whether it was by coincidence, Delta central has waited for 16 years, it will be ungodly to tell them to wait for South or North to go for Governor in 2023. But they must discipline their own children to accept zoning.

“When the time comes, anybody Governor Ifeanyi Okowa brings from central, we will follow. Okowa will speak for us because on Okowa we stand”.

National Chairman of Delta Central 2023, DC-23, Senator Ighoyota Amori who spoke earlier, explained that DC-23 is a lobby group made up of card carrying members of the PDP in Delta Central Senatorial District with the aim to lobby for the governorship seat to rotate to the Central come 2023.

Amori said: “The DC-23 is not different from G-3 of Delta South Senatorial District that was formed to drive the process of election of immediate past Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Anioma Agenda that was formed in 2014 to propel the process of election of the current governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Those who want to contest against aspirants of Delta Central Senatorial District have their argument for the governorship seat likewise us but we can’t talk of zoning on ethnic lines because the state is made up of various ethnic groups like Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ika, Ndokwa, Oshimili, Aniocha and few others, hence the appeal for us to maintain the zoning arrangement on senatorial districts line.

“We want to establish a sustainable system where when it gets to the turn of your senatorial district, no one from other senatorial districts will contest against the benefitting district. So the argument that Urhobo or other ethnic groups contested during the turn of other senatorial districts will no longer be there”.

He appealed to the political leaders of Aniocha South Local Government Area to support the DC-23 to push for zoning arrangement on senatorial districts line to enable the PDP rule beyond 2023.

“DC-23 is not lobbying or campaigning for any aspirant but is out to ensure that the governorship seat moves to Delta Central Senatorial District in 2023”, Amori added.

Those that received DC-23 leaders and members include Chief Chris Agbobu, Chief Isaac Anwuzia, Evang. Joan Onyemaechi, Evang. Jude Chukwuwike, Dr. Emmanuel Sorokwu, Dr. Tony Nwaka, Arch. Kester Ifeadi, Chief Zeline Ojeogwu, Mr. Mike Okwufuleze, Chief Joe Adigwe, Chief Anderson Mekoma, Chief A. C. Okocha, Ms. Lilian Okolie

Top among leaders and members of DC-23 that went for the visit include; Chief Ighoyota Amori, Hon. Reuben Izeze, 1st National Vice Chairman, Chief Suru Salami, 2nd National Vice Chairman, Dr. Chris Oharisi, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, National Financial Secretary, National Secretary, Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo, National Publicity Secretary, Chief Christian Onogba and Assistant National Organizing Secretary.

Others are; Chief Sunday Apah, Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Godwin Atose, National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Festus Pemu, Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Austin Opubor, National Welfare Officer and Hon. Elohor Urhobe, Assistant National Women Leader.

Also in attendance were; Chief Ejaife Odebala, Former House of Assembly member, Olorogun Bernard Edewor, Deputy Chairman of BoT, Chief Mrs. Philomena Oyearone, Chief Andy Osawota, Chief Eunice Okoh, Chief (Dr.) Isaac Akpoveta, Engr. Eric Osiobe, Hon. Onoriode Ishegbe, Mr. Godfrey Etabuko, Mrs. Alice Ogba, Noreen Ughojor, Chief Victor Otuburu, Chief Collins Eboh, Prince Robinson Samuel and a host of others.

