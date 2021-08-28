.

By Emma Amaize, ASABA

TRADITIONAL ruler (Asagba) of Asaba in Delta State, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, has said that Deltans have to meet and agree on the pattern of zoning governorship in the state for it to be effective.

The monarch stated when he played host to a high-powered delegation of the Delta- Ijaw for Governor 2023 Lobby Team, led by a former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo at his palace in Asaba.

The team visited Asaba in continuation of its consultative visits to political leaders, traditional rulers, ethnic nationalities and stakeholders across the state.

Obi Edozien said: “To make zoning effective, I think it is a state affair but as you have organised yourself (the Ijaws)….then we all must meet and agree on zoning and how it goes around whether by senatorial district or by ethnic nationalities, we agree, then we implement, it is the only way we can live together peacefully and that will be for the benefit of the state”.

“There is a need to meet… Delta South is the most complex, special attention should be paid to Delta South…Delta North is made up of Anioma people, Delta Central is made up of the Urhobos but Delta South has Ijaws, Itsekiris, Isokos and even Urhobos… Delta South has more ethnic nationalities and I want this thing to go around for everybody to be inclusive.

“We all agreed in 2015 that it was the turn of Delta North, but when the election came, other politicians from other senatorial districts also contested,” he said.

Commending the Ijaw for coming together to state their case to be governor in 2023, he answered: “Today is a wonderful day to receive you and your delegation, let me congratulate you, this delegation is different from all other political delegations I have received when you look at the representation and the quality of the delegation that is here to discuss the future of our state”.

Earlier, Alaowei Bozimo congratulated the Asagba of Asaba on his 97th birthday anniversary and 30 years on the throne , adding that the visit was to consult with him on Ijaw interest in clinching governor of the state.

He said the Ijaw request was not based on ethnic extremism as being speculated in some quarters, but equity, fairness and justice.

Alaowei Bozimo further said that Ijaws have always supported others to become governor, adding:”When it came to Delta Central, we supported, when it came to Delta South, it went to the Itsekiris, our brothers, we supported and Delta North …we like supporting because we know that one day it will come to our turn. When dogs play they fall on each other’s body and that is why the play is sweet.”

“In 2015, we had our own son, Orubebe, but we insisted that Delta North should taste of the power too based on fairness and justice, so we stood solid behind our son, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, even though the Urhobos also brought their own son to contest against Okowa, but we stood firm behind Delta North.

“It is like osusu, it does not mean that who collected first must be the first to collect again in the new circle. The Ijaw people are pleading, it is not by force as we all know power belongs to God Almighty, if you want something you must ask and that is why we are asking,” he stayed.

On the Delta Ijaw for Governor 2023 delegation to the Asagba’s palace were Bozimo, Chief James Nieketein, Rt. Hon. Engr. Franc Enekorogha, former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Joel Bisina, former Commissioner, Barr. Newworld Safugha, former Commissioner for Energy, Barr. Fred Owotorufa, Hon. Collins Olorogun,Chief Roland Kemefa,Dr.Tumbo Broderick, Mr.Tobi Kemezide,Zipamor Stephen and Okporu Augustin and others.

Vanguard News Nigeria