.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has doused the tension in Ilado-Elemo in Akure North Local Government area of Ondo State over the recognised traditional head of the community.

Oba Aladelusi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye has disowned Rotimi Tominiyi as the traditional head of the community.

Recall that two persons Tominiyi and Mekaisi Folahan Akinremi have been laying claim to the stool of the Olu of the community.

Oba Aladelusi who is the consenting authority said his palace only recognised Akinremi as the traditional head of the Ilado-Elemo community.

Adeyeye in the statement said that the palace did not recognise any other person as the traditional head of the crisis-ridden community.

“The attention of the Palace of the Deji has been drawn to a rumour flying around in respect of the rightful occupant of the Ilado-Elemo Chieftaincy title.

“We would have loved to ignore this rattling but for the sake of clarity and to avoid attempts by some disgruntled few whose stock in trade is to peddle falsehoods and mislead the public.

“It is important to emphasize that Chief Mekaisi Folahan Akinremi remains the Olu of Ilado-Elemo and there is no contention anywhere as regards his status.

“However, the palace has been reliably informed of the activities of one Mr Rotimi Tominiyi who had been misinforming the public and illegally parading himself as the Olu of Ilado-Elemo to extort the unsuspecting public.

The statement said that “It is important to re-emphasize that the power to appoint minor Chiefs, Olus, Baales and Olojas remains the prerogative of His Imperial Majesty, the Deji of Akure and he had lawfully exercise this when he installed Chief Mekaisi Folahan Akinremi as the Olu of Ilado-Elemo in March 2020.”