By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has commenced construction of System 3C and Alara/Adeshina collector drains around Iwaya, Alara and Adeshina in Lagos Mainland to tackle the menace of flooding permanently in the areas.

The state government, therefore, called for the support and cooperation of stakeholders and residents of the area in order to enable seamless execution of the projects.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, addressing stakeholders at a meeting held at Fazil-Omar Senior High school, Iwaya, Yaba Lagos on the project, said the flooding issue in Iwaya and environ had become of serious concern to the government.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director, Drainage Enforcement and Compliance, Engr. Mahmoud Adegbite explained that the Majaro/Iwaya primary channel – System 3c is one of the major channels in Iwaya, Yaba Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Lagos Mainland Local Government, adding that the concrete lining will effectively enhance the free flow of stormwater within the communities in the area.

He added that Alara /Dacosta/Adeshina collector drain is in its earth stage, stressing that the construction of the upstream and downstream would give a facelift to the communities and compliment the rapid development of the area.

Bello stated that the measure was part of the Sanwo Olu administration avowed efforts to prevent loss of lives and properties occasioned by flooding in the area and the state which necessitated the award of the contract.

He said the construction of the drainage channels would contribute to sustainable development and a quality living environment for all, adding that the cooperation of all residents was necessary to see the contract through.

According to him, “Without your robust contributions and buy-in, we cannot achieve the desired success, which explains the reason why your inputs are being sought as we commence the job”.

He charged residents in the areas to observe the going-on at the site in order to supervise the project and report their complaints to the Ministry in case of noticed discrepancy as regards the project.

A member of the state House of Assembly representing Lagos Mainland 2, Olanrewaju Oshun, appealed to the residents to collaborate with the State Government on the construction of the major drainage channels in the axis.

He noted that the construction of canals is going on in various areas across the state for water to flow naturally, stressing that government would not relent in performing its responsibilities of maintaining a flood free and clean environment.

Giving a background on the scope of the project, the director of drainage construction, Engr. Dapo Ajadi said System 3C channel is a major channel in Iwaya within Yaba LCDA starting from Olu Osifeso to the confluence point Alara Onike Oko Agbon channel while the channel upstream start from Olu Osifeso street, through Igbore street, Arowolo Street, Omodunni street, Makoko Communities and its environs and eventually discharge into the Lagos Lagoon through System 3B Alara Onike Oko Agbon Channel.

Ajadi added that the project at Iwaya include: the construction of one rectangular drain measuring 100metres and two trapezoidal drains measuring 850 metres, adding that the Alara/Dacosta/Adeshina collector drain takes its source from Alara/ Dacosta street, through Adeshina street, linking up to Zanzi street and draining stormwater runoff from the streets and its environs through Sewanu to the outfall at System 3b.

He added that the downstream section to be concrete lined is Alara/Onike/Oko Agbon /Makoko Primary channel that takes stormwater runoff from Bickeresteth estate in Iwaya. Olajide street, Gbede street, Sojinu street, Oko Agbon, Makoko adding that a Rectangular Drain of 400metres and a Trapezoidal Drain 100metre will be constructed.

Chairman, Stakeholders Forum in Iwaya community, Chief F. A Ogunbanjo, commended government for the laudable project, urging community members that achieving the project might come with some pains as building on setback and alignment would be removed, but it will be beneficial to all residents at the end of the project.

Vanguard News Nigeria