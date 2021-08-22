Romelu Lukaku scored on his second debut for Chelsea to help the Blues to a 2-0 victory over London rivals Arsenal in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Belgium international rejoined Chelsea for a club-record fee earlier this month and took just 15 minutes to open his account from close range at Emirates Stadium.

Reece James set up that goal and doubled his side’s lead before half-time as Thomas Tuchel’s men, who also hit the crossbar through a Lukaku header, eased to a second successive win without conceding to begin the campaign.

Arsenal’s only real opportunity was squandered by Rob Holding on the hour mark as Mikel Arteta’s side remain pointless and goalless after their first two games.

ALSO READ: Man United stumble in 1-1 draw with Southampton

Arsenal had won their last three games against Chelsea in all competitions and started this latest meeting on top, but it was the Blues who took the lead in north London.

Lukaku held up the ball, played in James in behind Kieran Tierney down the right and converted from inside the six-yard box once teed up by his team-mate.

James went from creator to scorer 20 minutes later when again left in plenty of space down the right to thump a shot past Bernd Leno at the end of a flowing move.

Wing-back James was involved in a big incident shortly before half-time when tripping Bukayo Saka, but VAR agreed with referee Paul Tierney’s decision not to award a penalty.

Arsenal looked a little more lively early in the second half as Edouard Mendy kept out a deflected Saka drive and Holding sent a free header wide from six yards.

However, it was Chelsea who went closest to adding to the scoring through a Lukaku header from seven yards that Leno did brilliantly to turn against the crossbar.

Vanguard News Nigeria