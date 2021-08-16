.medical tourism

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has expressed shock over the sudden death of the lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Adedayo Omolafe.

Omolafe popularly called expensive died this morning in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Ikubese in a statement in Akure said “I received this morning with great shock, the news of the passing away of my brother, Hon Adedayo Omolafe, the lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly,

” His countless philanthropic gestures and selfless lifestyle in and out of office is well known to all

“No doubt, we have lost a great son of Akure whose impact will be difficult to replace

” l condole with the immediate family, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, the Deji of Akure and the entire people of Ondo State on this great loss.

Ikubese prayed that ” May we not again witness such demise of our illustrious sons and daughters.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.