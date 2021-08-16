.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Convener of YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement and Former Presidential Aspirant, Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has expressed shock over the sudden death of the lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Adedayo Omolafe.

Omolafe popularly called expensive died this morning in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Ikubese in a statement in Akure said “I received this morning with great shock, the news of the passing away of my brother, Hon Adedayo Omolafe, the lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly,

” His countless philanthropic gestures and selfless lifestyle in and out of office is well known to all

“No doubt, we have lost a great son of Akure whose impact will be difficult to replace

” l condole with the immediate family, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, the Deji of Akure and the entire people of Ondo State on this great loss.

Ikubese prayed that ” May we not again witness such demise of our illustrious sons and daughters.

