… warns against gunshots for now

By Emmanuel Iheaka, OWERRI

THE Urualla Mbiagu Clan in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State has cancelled the celebration of this year’s new yam festival.

This is the sequel to the death of the paramount ruler of the Urualla Ancient Kingdom, Eze Edwin Okosisi Ezeanyika.

Though the paramount ruler has been buried, it was learned that the burial rite as required by the tradition was yet to be performed, a situation that forbids any celebration in the clan.

Speaking with our correspondent, the regent of the kingdom, Nze Paul Brown Okosisi and the Chairman, Eze Urualla Clan, Eze Christian Adigbonu said the traditional rulers of all the autonomous communities in the clan, village heads, titleholders and the town union have resolved that the celebration of this year’s new yam festival be cancelled in line with the tradition of the clan.

They warned that anybody or group seen celebrating the festival by way of printing invitation cards, releasing gunshots or engaging in cultural dance would face the wrath of the community.

The clan added that individuals are free to observe the festival in their houses without pomp and ceremony.

They said the women’s annual general meeting is also cancelled.

“Individuals are free to observe the festival in their houses without pomp and pageantry, such as printing of invitation cards, releasing of gunshots and cultural dance. The Urualla women annual general meeting shall not also hold.

“While the burial of late HRM, Eze Edwin Okosisi Ezeanyika is being awaited, anybody or group that contravenes this decision will have himself or themselves to blame”, they warned.

