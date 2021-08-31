By Temisan Amoye

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Japanese defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna for a reported £17.2m on deadline day.

The 22-year-old defender who can play both center-back and right-back positions joined Bologna from Belgian side, Sint-Truiden in 2019. With personal terms already agreed, the move is subject to a successful medical.

Tomiyasu is in line to become the third defender to join Arsenal this summer, after Ben White and Nuno Tavares. Mikel Arteta’s team have conceded nine goals in their opening three Premier League matches, all of which have ended in defeat.

Tomiyasu’s arrival could see the departure of out of favour Spanish defender Hector Bellerin, with Real Betis said to be in talks to sign the defender.

Other confirmed deadline day signings include:

Cristiano Ronaldo ― Juventus to Man United

Daniel James ― Man United to Leeds United

Marc Cucurella ― Getafe to Brighton

Nikola Vlasic ― CSKA Moscow to West Ham

Emerson Royal ― Barcelona to Tottenham

Moise Kean ― Everton to Juventus (Loan)

Reiss Nelson ― Arsenal to Feyenoord (Loan)

Dennis Praet ― Leicester to Torino (Loan)

Santiago Munoz Santos Laguna to Newcastle United (Loan)

