By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, on Saturday, directed his Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department, to investigate the controversies surrounding the arrests of the students of the Imo State University.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, announced this to newsmen in Owerri.

However, Vanguard gathered the incident which happened on Thursday evening, at Olive Hostel, IMSU Front gate, saw the arrested students accused the police of extortions allegedly forced them to pay upto N60,000 to be freed.

But in explaining what transpired during the police arrests, the Command said: “On 19th day of August 2021 at about 21:45 hours, following a distress call received at the Imo State Command’s control room, from one Mmesoma Onwuzuruike “Female”, a student of Imo State University Owerri (IMSU) Imo State, residing at Olive Hostel Owerri that she was under a heavy attack by her roommate, one Iheoma Nwoha ‘Female’, and her friends who joined in their numbers.

“A police patrol team was dispatched to the scene to rescue her. On arrival, they were able to restore peace in the Hostel. And the persons identified by the victim were arrested at the station. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Shell Camp Police Station, on seeing the number of persons arrested showed surprise and asked the victim, the actual persons involved.

“She identified four persons and the DPO immediately released them to go unconditionally. The four students identified were later released to go and come back after they volunteered their statements. The owner of the hostel has been invited and calm has been restored in the Hostel.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, commended the students for their undaunting support and enjoined them to remain calm and law-abiding as the command will do everything necessary to bring those involved to face the full wrath of the law.

“He then directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to commence a full-scale investigation into the incident,” Police said.

