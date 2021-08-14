By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that Delta Central 23 (DC-23) is created to project an Urhobo candidate for Delta State Governor in 2023 and not for personal political ambition of Chief Ighoyota Amori.

He urged Deltans to disabuse their minds from rumour making the rounds that the National Chairman of the DC-23, Chief Ighoyota Amori is using the group to probably launder his political image of contesting for Senate in 2023.

Onuesoke stated that the believe in some circles that Amori is using the group for his own political ambition instead of that of Urhobo people has somehow affected the credibility of the group and reduction of members.

Speaking to group of journalists in his country home at Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Onuesoke insisted that DC-23 has nothing to do with whatever political ambition Amori is nursing.

He stressed that it is created to sustain unity for the common good and for the actualisation of governorship slot, come 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for emergence of Governorship candidate from Delta Central Senatorial District.

According to him, “DC-23 is neither a one-man show nor a political party. It is a pressure group within the PDP in Delta Central put together by prominent elders and leaders of Delta Central with a single objective of delivering on the governorship project in 2023.”

Tracing the history of the leadership position of Urhobo from the days of Western Region House of Assembly till date, the PDP Chieftain noted that DC-23 is a product of the desire of the Urhobo to use 2023 to also provide another unique leadership opportunity by way of producing the next governor.

He disclosed that the Group which has a genuine objectives to ensure that a well qualified personality of Urhobo extraction is presented as Governorship candidate did not restrain their consultations and sensitization campaign within Central Senatorial District, but they have equally moved to Delta South Senatorial and Delta North Senatorial Districts.

“Beside moving round nooks and crannies of Delta state, the Group whose watch word is ‘Appeal’ intends going beyond Delta State, to Abuja and all parts of the Universe for the projection of urhobo candidate.

“The Delta governorship seat has rotated along the following order: Chief James Ibori (Central; 1999-2007), Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (South;2007-2015); and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (North; 2015-2023).

“Upon the completion of Okowa’s two term in 2023, it is expected that it would be Urhobo (Delta Central) turn to occupy the governorship seat in 2023 in line with the zoning principle,” he stated.