By Ayo Onikoyi

It was excitement galore spruced with a bit of entertainment on Monday at the corporate head office of Davis Exotic Homes Limited when the “youth-focused” premium property company designated media entrepreneur and talk show host, Mercy Alexander and hip-hop act, Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko aka Slimcase as their brand ambassadors.

Speaking at the unveiling event, the CEO of Davis Exotic Homes, Mr David Chukwuonu said: “As you very well know, one thing that stands Davis Exotic Homes out is our commitment to service delivery as we strive to revolutionise the property landscape in Nigeria by providing affordable and sustainable housing for Nigerians. We are proud today to unveil our brand ambassadors in the person of Mercy Alexander, a popular talk show host and hip-hop act, Slimcase.

As an actress and a top talk show host, the values of her TV programme, D Gallery and her personality are in tandem with our brand values hence we have appointed her our brand ambassador.

“The same goes for Slimcase who has transformed into an icon for youths in Nigeria and beyond. Both Mercy Alexander and Slimcase’s dedication and handwork stand them out as celebrities to be emulated and so it is with great joy that we unveil them today as our brand ambassadors. For us, they are hardworking youths and celebrities to be emulated, emblems of our rich history, bold, captivating, and uninhibited.”

Reacting, Mercy Alexander thanked the platform for appointing her as its brand ambassador and promised to give the property outfit her best.

“I am really honoured to have been appointed brand ambassador of Davis Exotic Homes, a platform to transform the property landscape in Nigeria by building sustainable and affordable homes for Nigerians. The brand has come a long way and I am proud to identify with it.”

Also speaking, Slimcase said: “This is a very important career move for me. I want to thank Davis Exotic Homes for recognising my talent and giving me this opportunity.”

Davis Exotic Homes is a Nigerian firm in real estate and related investments. With many projects delivered as promised across the country, the indigenous building, construction, and the architectural firm has come of age and is a big player in the Nigerian real estate business.

Since opening its doors to the public, Davis Exotic Homes has been committed to two principles of ‘quality delivery’ and ‘client’s satisfaction’, the ideals that have seen its client base grow faster than anticipated, especially in recent times.

Vanguard News Nigeria