Davis Exotic Homes, an originating Building, Construction and Architectural firm located in Lagos announces partnership with Mykmary Fashion House, organizers of Mykmary Fashion Show & Award 2021.

This partnership is bringing to the fire the vision of Davis Exotic Homes as an organization that has it in mind to add value and give back to the society through sponsorships, mentorship and bringing up startups in the business world – fashion industry included.

Addressing the team, Chukwuonu David the Chief Executive Officer, Davis Exotic Homes said that “we are elated to be associated with such a noble cause. We strongly believe that startup is the way to go for the Nigerian economy to scale and grow and that is one of the things that made us to partner with Mykmary Fashion House”.

“Fashion industry is a huge business in the country valued billions, unfortunately a lot of foreign brands especially from Asia has dominated the market leaving small market share for the indigenous firms. Due to paucity of funds and low access to credit, these indigenous startups find it difficult to compete. Ours is to change the narrative through this partnership”, David added.

With a vision to be one of Nigerians best Architecture and construction firm that builds quality and sustainable homes at an affordable cost. Davis Exotic Homes fast track project and offer cost saving solutions to meet your budget goal and exist to bridge the housing deficit in the Nigerian Market whilst using environmentally friendly materials.

Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards is powered by Mykmary Fashion House. A contemporary fashion brand that is aimed to bridge the gap between Nigerian fashion brands and the international market. Mykmary fashion show & awards attract several visitors from within and outside Lagos including investors, sales agents, manufacturers, business representatives, potential customers and those seeking joint-venture partnerships in the fashion industry.

Mykmary Fashion Show this season is set to hold at Bespoke Event Centre, 4th roundabout, Chisco bus stop, Lekki Lagos, 3pm, on 28th August 2021. Register online via www.mykmary.com/register