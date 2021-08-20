Darling Nigeria is renowned for celebrating black girl magic – the beauty, boldness, and all-round resilience of women in Nigeria and beyond. They have achieved this by offering trendy hair products and styles to help women find their beautiful, every day.

Reinforcing this passion for celebrating black women, Darling Nigeria decided to challenge the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates this week to put their hair styling and amateur modeling skills to the test through a unique task called ‘My Hair-Story’ this week, to creatively showcase the hair journeys of African women, and how it has helped to boost confidence, growth, and beauty.

For this task, the housemates were divided into four teams – Team Natural, Team Crochet, Team Braids, and Team Empress. The first phase involved creating their different hair-stories in the Darling salon, followed by a presentation, where each team modeled their unique looks in a walk of fame. And the task was concluded with a fashion choreography of the Darling x Patoranking “Black Girl Magic” theme song.

Each team consisted of the following personalities – male stylists (assisted by the ladies) to create looks using Darling hair, models who modeled the looks, and a female storyteller who recounted the team’s hair-story.

All four teams successfully showcased diverse fun and unique hairstyles ranging from crochet looks to Afros, weaves, and braids, which portrayed the black girl as bold, unstoppable, and beautiful. The housemates created stories that showed how Darling Nigeria hair is important to building confidence for women.

Team Braids (Queen, JMK, Liquorose, Yousef, and Michael) emerged as winners of the task, and each member gets to go home with the sum of N750,000 courtesy Darling.

Darling Nigeria remains a leading maker of premium hair extensions dedicated to giving women the trendiest styles and the highest quality of hair at the best possible price. To shop any of their products, visit www.thedivashop.com