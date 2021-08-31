Dare hails Paralympians as global ambassadors

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hailed Nigeria’s contingent to the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, describing them as global ambassadors worth emulating.

The minister’s commendation is contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Multimedia, Toyin Ibitoye, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Dare said the contingent were heroes and heroines of sports in Nigeria for demonstrating the never-say-die Nigerian spirit and excelling in tough, challenging, and very competitive fields.

He also commended their coaches and other support staff for the hard work done behind the scene.

Team Nigeria has put up some world record performances at the games, earning standing ovations on some occasions.

In powerlifting, Bose Omolayo set a new Paralympic Record (PR) with a lift of 141kg in the women’s -79kg category. Also, Oluwafemiayo Folashade set a new World and Paralympic Record (WR & PR) with a lift of 152kg in the -86kg category.

The minister urged the Paralympians to go for more podium finishes while pledging cash rewards for their efforts.

Team Nigeria has so far won three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals after day eight of the games.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games which started on Aug. 24 will come to a close on Sept. 5.

