A traffic warden attached to ‘A Division’ police station, Akure Ondo State DW2 Gbenga Olaseeni was today showered with gift items, including cash, for his exceptional service in the line of duty.

The State ambassador for the Endsars reform Police Movement, and Youth Representative on the Judicial panel of inquiry on Police Brutality, Oluyemi Fasipe presented the cash gift to the officer at the office of the DPO, A Division, Akure, Ondo state.

Mr Oluyemi Fasipe said the traffic warden has proven to be diligent in the line of his duty and as such should be encouraged to do more.

A dentist, Dr Akinsiku also presented the officer a letter inviting him for a complete corrective dental procedure free of charge.

Responding, the traffic warden, Gbenga Olaseeni said his motivation is a sheer passion for the job in the past 14 years.

The State Police Spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami while congratulating DW2 Gbenga Olaseeni for the recognition, charged him not to rest on his oars.

DW 2 Gbenga Olaseeni, the traffic official always seen dancing while controlling traffic along the A Division axis, has spent 14 years on the job trying to make motorists and passersby happy with his dance moves.

