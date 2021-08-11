By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Comptroller-General (CG) of Customs Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd has ordered an investigation into the accident involving an operational vehicle of the organization, which killed eight people at the border town of Jibiya, Kastina State, on Monday.

Reports had it that NCS officers were chasing rice smugglers when they lost control and ran into the victims leaving some dead and others injured.

Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, DC, in a statement, yesterday, described it as an “unfortunate operational accident,” caused by brake failure, while expressing the CG’s condolences, with a promise to ensure that those hospitalized received best medical attention.

The statement read in part, “As a responsible Government Agency, we are mindful of the duty of care imposed upon us to ensure the safety of our citizens.

“Unfortunately, our efficiency is sometimes undermined by unanticipated failures in our equipment as in this case which was caused by brake failure resulting in the death of Eight (8) fellow Nigerians and injuries to others at the border town of Jibiya, Katsina State.

“Nigeria Customs Service shares in the pains of losing these compatriots and extends heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of the deceased, Government and the people of Katsina State.

“The Service is doing all it takes to get the best treatment possible for the injured and will do what it can to ameliorate the pains of those who lost their loved ones.

“Even though human actions cannot always keep society accident free, the CGC has already directed a holistic investigation into the incident with a view to preventing a recurrence of this unfortunate accident in the future.

“NCS therefore calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to show understanding of the situation and offer words or actions that can help heal those in pain. As a Service, our hearts and prayers go to the families of the bereaved and those in hospitals.”

