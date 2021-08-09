Customs vehicle set ablaze

By Bashir Bello – Kano

An angry mob on Monday set ablaze a patrol vehicle of the Nigeria Customs Service in protest over officers who crushed many persons to death and others sustaining injuries in Jibia area of Katsina State.

Sources in the area gave different figures as to number of casualties involved in the accident, while some said 7, others said 10 and some simply put it at 15.

The source said the incident happened when the officers (Border Drill) were chasing smugglers conveying contraband goods in the border town and in the process knocked down the residents standing by the roadside.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Katsina Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Danbaba Isah, confirmed the incident.

Isah said the officers (unspecified number) were already in police custody.

According to him, “It is confirmed that there was an accident. The issue involved the Joint Border Drill. It is a joint security agencies with the Customs at the front banner. We are still investigating. The officers involved are now in police custody. The police are investigating the matter, Border Drill are making their investigation and we at the command are also making our investigation,” Isah said.

