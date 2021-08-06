By Isioma Iwelu & Aisha Mohammed

Over 1000 women, youths and children, excluding men were recently fed by the Great Commission Christian Network, TGC, an interdenominational organisation, as part of an effort to reduce hunger in the land.

The program which was held in the Abesan community of Lagos was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, of the organisation to give back to the society.

The feeding of the community was part of the three days program lined up to celebrate TGC’s seven years of existence.

With foodstuffs including bread, garri, indomie, maggi, groundnut oil among others, the women, youths and children trooped to the crusade ground to be fed both physically and spiritually and all those present went home with bags of foodstuffs.

The event was witnessed by high profile personalities in the Christian fold including, Evangelist Andy Ikekhide, Pastor J.T Kalejaiye, and Apostle Michael Orokpo among others.

Speaking, Pastor Faith Ikekhide, Vice-President, TGC Worldwide, explained that “TGC is not a church but an organisation saddled with the responsibility of reaching out to inmates in prisons and communities to provide social amenities including construction of borehole in the Abesan axis for the betterment of society at large.

On why the organisation embarked on food outreach, she said it is not enough to feed people spiritually, it is also important to meet their needs physically.

Also speaking, the Welfare Coordinator of TGC, Mrs. Akande Ibilola, reiterated that, hunger is in the land adding that everyone has become impoverished.

“Women, children and youths are hungry; everybody is hungry. Imagine women scouting for food for their children and you imagine what that means in a country like Nigeria.

A small plastic bucket of garri costs N1,500. The smallest loaf of bread is now N150. As a fellowship, we are doing this to ease the challenge of hunger. Prices of foodstuffs are high,” she said.

