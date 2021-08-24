Balancing our fast-paced, outerchievement focused, modern world with regular innerchievement practices has become critical for anyone’s well-being. Prior to becoming a licensed psychotherapist, Co-Active Coach, and Enneagram Consultant, Crystal Stokes used to be such an outerchiever, who recollects her wake-up call about the necessity of becoming a wholechiever.

During the final year of her Masters in Counseling Psychology, Crystal Stokes practiced psychotherapy at a residential mental health center in Palo Alto, CA treating several clients, who were highly successful Silicon Valley executives. On paper, these clients seemed to have it all; exceptional education, material success, and tremendous career accomplishments.

However, due to a lack of balance with innerchievements, they suffered from feelings of emptiness, anxiety, depression, and even suicidal ideation. Stokes recognized herself in those outerchievement, driven individuals and decided to turn her life around towards becoming a wholechiever.

The thirty-nine-year-old Crystal Stokes grew up living close to the poverty line. Early on, she developed a disciplined, outerchiever mindset, focusing on hard work, education, and building wealth to escape her poor circumstances. Stokes worked up to three part-time jobs during her college life as she was highly focused on good grades and making money to support herself.

However, by the time she was 20, she suffered from burnout and could not push so hard any longer. Receiving psychotherapy helped her regain emotional health and set her on a path towards balancing her outerchiever drive with innerchiever practices.

Working with highly successful, outerchiever clients in Palo Alto, CA made Stokes ultimately realize that her own life experiences and education provided her with the ideal set of tools to help others on their path from outerchiever to wholechiever. This has become the central theme of her private practice, Bespoke – Psychotherapy & Coaching.

In contrast to traditional therapy models, Bespoke applies a high-frequency, high-touchpoint approach adapted from various coaching practices to provide efficient, profound, and lasting results.