Cruz nation star artiste Kontrolla set to drop Oreke

Oreke is a vibrant afrobeats song that merges amapiano, and afro distinct sounds with the confidence of a danceable tune.

The inspiration draws from a vast range of influences including Amapiano, Pop and Alternative Afro music.

On his third project of the year, Kontrolla hopes to leave a lasting impression on his listeners with sounds, and an originality they’ve never heard before.

From the artwork to his contents and discography, Kontrolla has no intention to conform and we’re loving it. Dive into this hit song set to release on 6th August, 2021.



Ig- @onlykontrolla

Twitter – @onlykontrolla

Vanguard News Nigeria