…video completely false, unfounded

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Police Command has described as false, mischievous a video making the rounds on social media about a robbery incident that purportedly occurred at Transcorp Hotels, Calabar.

This was contained in a release signed by the PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Calabar.

She stated that it was unfounded as such incident never happened stressing it was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

She said: ” The attention of the Cross River State Police Command has been drawn to spurious allegations against the hotel and its staff by a Tiktok @hermajestynora, regarding a robbery incident that never happened.

“The unfounded claim in the video is completely false, malicious, and appears to have been deliberately made to mislead the public. The command hereby advises members of the public to disregard this information currently trending in some social media platforms as it is subversive to portray the country in a very distasteful light.

“Meanwhile, investigation has since commenced to uncover the motive behind this dastardly act, aimed at inflicting fears or panic to unsuspecting

members of the public and the hotel Management,

“By this announcement, the command is warning respective bloggers/online news operators to always cross check facts before sending out such unverified information for public consumption

“However, the police command will not fold its hands and watch unpatriotic persons under any guise shatter or abuse the efforts of the police and other sister agencies in securing our dear state or portray the country in their own unpatriotic quest to discourage those who have faith in the country,” she stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria