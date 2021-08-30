By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River state Head of Service, Barr. Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem has bowed to Labour’s demand following the picketing of the state Secretariat in the early hours of Monday.

Vanguard can authoritatively report that over 50 Directors have so far been refunded their 25,000 naira as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking with Vanguard on telephone, Monday afternoon, TUC Chairman, Com. Monday Ogbodum confirmed that so far about 75 Directors have collected their 25,000 naira by hand .

He said: “The refund of the 25,000 was the main reason we picketed the State Secretariat which houses her office (Hos), and we are glad that reason and good conscience has prevailed .

“As I speak with you ,I have counted about 75 Directors who have collected their by hand ,so the picketing is over ,we have achieved what we came out for,” he said .

On his part ,the Chairman , Com. Godwin Otei of the Joint Public Negotiating Council, JNC , who also confirmed the development said it was victory for labour in the state adding that their aim for coming out has been accomplished .

“We can now go home ,I have counted about 75 Directors who have been refunded their 25,000 naira ,we are happy that she has listened to us ,” Otei said .

Vanguard gathered they all they need to do was to present payment slip and the money was refunded on the spot.

Recall that the N25,000 collected from Directors was meant to be fees for Permanent Secretary Promotion Examination.