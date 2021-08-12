Suspect Arrested

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan within 24 hours of resumption has gone hard on criminals by arresting suspects over unlawful possession of “heavy” live ammunition.

The suspect was arrested in Obanliku by a patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer while a chain of GPMG and 375 live ammunition was recovered.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday at the Command Headquarters Diamond Hill Calabar, the new Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan who barely resumed duty, Wednesday urged CrossRiverians to support his men by giving them credible information.

Alhassan called on all CrossRiverians including eminent stakeholders, Community leaders, religious and traditional rulers to see security as a collective venture that should not be left in the hands of the police alone.

His words: ” It is the Command’s resolve to conscientiously operate on the principles of justice, equity, and fairness as enshrined in the established laws of the federation which is of utmost importance.

“The herculean nature of our job is not, and will never be an excuse in carrying out our constitutional mandate of Protection of life and property, prevention of crime and enforcement of law and order as required.

“I wish to solicit for more collaborative effort of CrossRiverians through an actionable intelligence to safeguard lives and property of every citizen inhabiting in the state,” he said.

Speaking further, CP Alhassan said on his resumption a suspect was apprehended by patrol team led by Divisional Police officer DPO, Obanliku Division.

According to him one Ubung Godwin and Christopher Udie who was now at large were riding an unregistered motorcycle in Betukwel Village in Obudu LGA, but on sighting the police, one of the suspects ( Christopher ) took to his heel abandoning his accomplice.

“We recovered one chain of GPMG live ammunition,375 AK 47 live ammunition, the suspect is being investigated to establish the source and mission of the illicit and illegal act in a bid to bring him and his cohorts to book.

“At this juncture, I want to sound this as a note of warning to criminals in Cross River that we will keep raising the bar as it concerns crime prevention, as they device new means to circumvent us, we are also going to be proactive in our approach and tactics and we shall remain steps ahead of them.

“We shall not rest, we shall give them a run for their money, we will not condone any form of criminality in the state. We can assure the public and residents of the state that Cross River remains the safest stare in the entire South and Nigeria as whole, and we will maintain that status,

“For those who are not willing to live according to the law, they should find an alternative place to live, but all law-abiding citizens should go about their business and CrossRiverians should sleep with their two eyes closed,” Alhassan said.

