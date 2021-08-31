…..Demand equality in distribution of vaccines

By Chris Ochayi

Stakeholders and experts rose from a one-day workshop in Abuja with a call on the Federal Government to partner with Chinese government to open COVID-19 vaccines production company in Nigeria in order boost local production.

They also agreed that this step, if taken will help in halting the spread of the deadly virus currently ravaging the country and other parts of the world.

The experts noted that in the interim, the government should approach the Chinese government on vaccines production and distribution, so as to bring more choices of safe vaccines for Nigerians.

According to the communiqué issued at the end of a workshop organized by Diplomats Extra Magazine and endorsed by the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, tagged: ‘’COVID-19 Vaccines on Ensuring Fair and Equitable Distribution’’, the experts further emphasized the need for local production of COVID-19 vaccines.

The communiqués signed by Mr Raphael Oni on behalf of the Communiqué Drafting Committee, demanded that severe sanctions should await inbound travelers and passengers from high-risk countries who flout COVID-19 protocol on isolation.

This is even as the meeting also deliberated on a number of issues including the need to ensure fair and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, tapping into Chinese Belt and Road Initiatives amidst COVID-19, and the need for the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve and make more vaccines available for all.

The communiqué reads in part: “A major response to the COVID-19 pandemic is the development of vaccines; however, the skewed distribution has been a cause for concern for developing countries including Nigeria.

“So far, the WHO has enrolled the vaccines of AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen, Mordena, etc, into the Emergency Use Listing (EUL), which are widely administered in the world, with AstraZenaca in about 160 countries, Pfizer in about 90 countries and Moderna in about 50 countries.

“In this regard, participants notice the contribution of China on COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution as four Chinese vaccines has been approved for use in over 100 countries, including nearly 40 African countries.

“Also two vaccines which are the Sinopharm and the Sinovac have also been included in the EUL and the COVAX procurement list as the safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines has gained authoritative recognition internationally.”

Consequently, the engagement called for science-led inquiry on the origin-tracing of the virus which should be collaborative.

It said the study of the origin of the virus is a matter of science and should be conducted around the world by scientists.

The communiqué further added that the origin-tracing of the virus should not be politicized as world leaders should deal with caution.

“The federal governments and states are encouraged to include all high-risk individuals and populations, in line with the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) recommendations, independent of their residency and legal status, including internally displaced populations, refugees, migrants, and detainees, when more COVID-19 vaccines become available,” the communiqué added.