By Providence Adeyinka

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola, has said that the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic instability have combined to create uncertainty in Nigeria’s investment environment.

He spoke while presenting a paper titled: “The Role of the Financial Services Sector in the Economy,” during the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN 2021 Mid-Year Economic Discourse with the theme: “X-Raying The Nigerian Economy: Problem And Prospects”.

He referenced a report by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission which noted that in the first half of 2021, investment announcements in Nigeria stood at $10.1 billion while actual Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, inflows stood at $233 million.

Jaiyeola stated: “COVID-19 and macro-instability amplified risk and uncertainty levels in Nigerian investment environment. Since February 2020, Nigeria has been offering a net negative real return on financial instruments.

The implications of a negative real interest rate environment are low investment and limited long-term funding arising from high risks and uncertainties.”