By Ayo Onikoyi,

Nigerian superstar actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has revealed the trauma and emotions she fought and went through when she was arraigned alongside others for holding a party during the lockdown imposed by the Lagos State government to checkmate spread of the Coronavirus.

According to the all-time box office actress in a chat with Chude, she disclosed that the period was so tough for her that at some point she considered death.

“When I was told to write my statement, I said, ‘I wish I could just die. I didn’t do anything wrong. Let me just die so it will cover the whole thing”, she said.

She further revealed that she had spent a lot of time crying and wondering what she could have done differently. Her mom and husband, however, helped her get through it with words of encouragement.

Today, Funke Akindele is a household name in the movie industry and continues to support other upcoming actors and actresses.

Vanguard News Nigeria