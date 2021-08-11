By Gabriel Olawale

The COVID-19 pandemic caused havoc on health systems, which led to a global economic shutdown, and overturned life as we know it.

During crises, access to sexual reproductive health information and services may be interrupted, resulting in unintended pregnancies and other health consequences.

The Youth COVID-19 Support Program was designed to provide a call line that is confidential and youth-friendly with the aim of providing young people with access to youth targeted information, counselling and referral support to enable them understand and address the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on them. The program provided a direct response to the needs of young people, including those living with HIV and contributed to further understanding their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information and support provided through this program centered on COVID-19 and young people’s sexual and reproductive health, mental health, rights, safety and general wellbeing.

The UNFPA-YPP reached young people across Southwest Nigeria with information and services to help them overcome the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic in their daily lives. By providing young people access to SRHR information, counselling services, information and referral services for further support by setting up toll free lines. We engaged with and provided reliable information to 5,000 young people on SRHR, COVID-19 and other related issues, including HIV through social and traditional media.

Our target audience were Young people aged 10 – 24years, Youth Networks and Groups, Young people living with HIV, and Young people living with disability. The project ran for 3 months with the call line running for an additional 1 month post project closure.

Young people’s sexual reproductive health needs do not stop even in a pandemic, hence, it is important to design and implement innovative interventions taking into cognizance the new normal.

The United Nations Population Fund Youth Participatory Platform (UNFPA-YPP) is a youth group focused on achieving the set goals of the United Nations Population Fund which is to ensure the sexual and reproductive health rights of young people are protected and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.