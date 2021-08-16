By Victoria Ojeme

Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to Singapore, Ambassador Ogbole Ode has reacted to government’s decision to close down the High Commission in London over COVID-19 fears.

Ode said that whatever the financial implications, it is not of the outmost significance in the situation. “What is of significance here is the people of that country, the officers and staff of the High commission and their health and the way their health connects with the health of London’s High Commission and by extension that of UK’s population in a situation of an infectious disease prevalence,” he said.

He however hinted that the financial implications should be in the areas of lost revenue of the consular services section of the mission and/or outstanding agreements or MoU’s that are in the process of being concluded, especially, in economic or commercial relations.

“But whatever the economic value of the mission’s activities that is being affected by this short down, pales into insignificance against the backdrop of the pandemic’s dangers to the general public.

The ambassador explained that those who will be most likely affected by the closure are the officers and staff of the mission, the mission’s patrons, especially, of the consular section – including Nigerians and non Nigerians alike and the host country’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria High Commission in London shutdown its operation for 10 days after two of its officials tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the officials, Vanguard learned returned positive after the test was administered on him when he went for a meeting at the Home office.

As a result, the Mission embarked on testing all officials after which another official tested positive.

While regretting any inconvenience the shutdown of operations might cause, the Mission in a statement said the move is to check the spread by ensuring that those who were in contact with the affected persons observe the mandatory isolation.

It reads, “This afternoon the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

“At the entrance, Covid test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to Covid-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.

“In response to the challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.

“In line with Covid-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

“While the High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public.”