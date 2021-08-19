By Luminous Jannamike

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has urged youths to seek economic opportunities beyond the country’s borders by leveraging on digital technology.

According to RCCG, one of the problems the country is facing is that many students and other youths now do not look beyond their immediate environment to find employment, which, he said, was to the detriment of the economy on which the progress of society depended.

The Church made the observation on Saturday when it held the annual Teens Career Conference organized by The Everlasting Arm Parish (TEAP) in Abuja

At the event attended by many dignitaries, including the Chairman of THISDAY’s Editorial Board, Mr. Segun Adeniyi, the RCCG warned against a societal value system where idleness and faultfinding is welcome.

One of the speakers at the conference, Chinedu Azodoh said, “Although the COVID-19 has imposed some restrictions on life and businesses, the pandemic has also thrown up new, innovative, and highly rewarding opportunities around the world.

“Modern communication technology has availed many youths the opportunity of securing jobs and carrying out their duties in far away countries without physically being there since the COVID19 has brought about the idea of people working from their homes.”

He, however, noted that the dilemma of unemployment was compounded by ignorance and lack of information, stressing that the youths also need to be hands-on and acquire decision making skills to become comfortable in life.

“For me, the goal is to challenge the youths to be able to realize their potentials in life. It is about teaching them to be more resilient in tackling challenges in today’s world,” he added.

In his remarks, Segun Adeniyi expressed confidence that the conference would inspire an army of young enterprising and successful business leaders who can help to drive the process of economic and political development in the country.