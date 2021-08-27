By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi Friday announced that the administration of Moderna vaccine will hold Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th August 2021.

Abayomi who announced this after receiving preliminary report of day three of the vaccination exercises in Lagos explained that the plan to vaccinate this weekend was necessitated by the need to ensure that citizens who were scheduled for vaccination on Saturday and Sunday get their first dose as scheduled to avoid a backlog which may strain the process.

He however explained that the vaccination exercise in the state will only hold weekdays after this weekend exercise except otherwise.

“Enrollees who have been scheduled for vaccination this weekend should present themselves at their assigned vaccination sites between the hours of 9.00 am and 4.00 pm to get their jab.

“We have scheduled some of our people for vaccination this weekend, precisely, this Saturday and Sunday and we are not planning to deprive them of vaccination as scheduled. The vaccination teams will be on the ground at the various vaccination sites on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th to attend this category of people.

“This weekend exercise is however a one-off exercise in this phase of the campaign subject to further review. After this weekend, vaccination will hold on weekdays – Mondays to Fridays only”.

Abayomi said that the overarching goal of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Lagos is to achieve herd immunity against COVID infection for Lagos communities.

